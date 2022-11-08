Ogun govt launches multimillion dollar SAPZ project

The Ogun State Government has kicked off development of State’s multimillion dollar Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) project, as one of the eight states selected for the first phase of the programme in Nigeria.

The Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, at the ceremony which was held at the Agro Cargo International Airport, Ilisan-Remo, said Ogun’s Agro-Industrial Processing zone, whose first phase is worth $400m, will be completed in a record time of 18 months.

The governor informed that the project was a collaboration between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms and the Ogun State Government.

Providing details on the project, Abiodun explained that the special industrial park for agro-processing and allied products, first of its kind in the country, will generate over 20,000 direct jobs and individual prosperity.

The governor, therefore, pledged the support of his administration towards the promotion of people-oriented policies and programmes as well as enabling the private sector to thrive.

“We will be back here very soon to commission our international agro cargo airport in another few months and our deep sea port is also loading,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On his part, the President of the ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, Gangan Gupta, said the company would build industrial platforms that would transform the economy of Ogun state, having invested in several African countries. Remarking, the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), President, Benedict Oramah, lauded the Ogun State Government for creating an enabling environment for foreign investment in the state. Also, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, described the project as a landmark and a step forward towards Nigeria’s economic revolution. According to him, the zone would be a regional trading hub and create jobs for the youths, adding that Ogun has a rich history in agriculture and agro processing in the country.