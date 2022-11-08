Ogun govt launches multimillion dollar SAPZ project

Agriculture
By Nurudeen Alimi
Ago-Iwoye people 2023: Awujale SAPZ Ogun

The Ogun State Government has kicked off development of State’s multimillion dollar Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) project, as one of the eight states selected for the first phase of the programme in Nigeria.

The Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, at the ceremony which was held at the Agro Cargo International Airport, Ilisan-Remo, said Ogun’s Agro-Industrial Processing zone, whose first phase is worth $400m, will be completed in a record time of 18 months.

The governor informed that the project was a collaboration between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms and the Ogun State Government.

Providing details on the project, Abiodun explained that the special industrial park for agro-processing and allied products, first of its kind in the country, will generate over 20,000 direct jobs and individual prosperity.

The governor, therefore, pledged the support of his administration towards the promotion of people-oriented policies and programmes as well as enabling the private sector to thrive.

“We will be back here very soon to commission our international agro cargo airport in another few months and our deep sea port is also loading,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

On his part, the President of the ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, Gangan Gupta, said the company would build industrial platforms that would transform the economy of Ogun state, having invested in several African countries. Remarking, the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), President, Benedict Oramah, lauded the Ogun State Government for creating an enabling environment for foreign investment in the state. Also, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, described the project as a landmark and a step forward towards Nigeria’s economic revolution. According to him, the zone would be a regional trading hub and create jobs for the youths, adding that Ogun has a rich history in agriculture and agro processing in the country.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Agriculture

Ondo fish farm loses N100m to flooding

Agriculture

NIAS empowers animal scientists with skills in small ruminants value chain

Agriculture

Alumni donate solar inverter system to UI’s Faculties of Agriculture, RNR

Agriculture

PIND, CRIN to certify, license 14 cocoa seed entrepreneurs in Niger Delta

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More