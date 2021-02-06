Ogun govt dissociates self from internal affairs of NURTW

The Ogun State government has dissociated itself from the internal affairs of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state

Chairman, Ogun State Park and Garages Development Agency (PAGADA), Habib Ajayi, said the Dapo Abiodun-led government had no problem with the leadership of Alhaji Mustapha Ismail popularly known as Yaro in the state.

Ajayi made the clarification during an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta.

Sunday Tribune reports that here had been internal wrangling among the members of the union which has since been resolved with the re-opening of the union secretariat in Asero, Abeokuta last year.

Ajayi said: “The only position we have is that we do not interfere in the internal affairs of any trade union particularly those that form part of our operators.

“All I care is that the Ogun State government has the park managers as its own agents for the purpose of collecting the revenue of government, that is not to say that transport unions or trade unions cannot engage in their activities by collection of dues among the members of the union.”

State chairman of the NURTW, Ismail said members of the union are not concerned about collecting government revenue, but, the union dues, assuring that his colleagues will eschew violence at the parks and garages.

Speaking with Sunday Tribune over the phone, Ismail said: “No one is above the law. If you see anyone who wants to fight you, go and report him to the police and let us know about it, we will know the next steps to take.

“We don’t want anyone to engage in fight because the government of Ogun State and the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun have been making frantic efforts to ensure there is peace in the state.

“We have no business with IGR as at now, what they asked us to do is to give the union tickets to our members during our week.

“We are promising the government that we will not let it down and we will not betray the trust. We want to eradicate thuggery in this job. Let the people assigned to collect the government IGR continue with it. Government has appointed the people to do it. We are concerned with revenue of the national union.”

