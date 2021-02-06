Matawalle charges clerics to emulate Sheikh Gummi, says he recognizes his boldness, sacrifice 

Governor Bello Matawallen has charged Islamic clerics to emulate Sheikh Ahmad Gummi by reaching out to the bandits and preaching to them the beauty of renouncing their illicit acts.

He also said he recognized his boldness and sacrifice.

This as he said he would continue with his administration’s peace process because the killings of innocent souls are significantly reducing since the beginning of the peace talks with the bandits.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Saturday, the Governor who made the declaration at the weekly preaching session said his administration will continue with the peace process because it is the only way to address the security situation in the state.

According to the Governor, a lot of successes have been recorded since the commencement of the peace process.

He stated that what he is doing is in tandem with the teachings of Islam where God instructed every faithful to dialogue with one another to resolve crisis such as insecurity and injustice in order to foster unity, understanding and love among ourselves.

Going down memory lane, Matawalle recalled that his administration inherited a state in search of peace, saying, ‘with the peace initiative in place, the situation has improved.

“Today citizens of the state move freely without any fear of attacks or kidnapping as was the case before I became the chief executive governor.

To this end, he appreciated the effort of the renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gummi for his boldness and sacrifice.

“It is not easy when he told me he will undertake a trip to Zamfara State forests and meet with the bandits in order to preach the need for peace and to know the reason behind their unholy acts against acts

He charged Islamic Scholars at all levels to emulate Sheikh Ahmad Gummi in reaching the bandits through teachings and preaching the word of God.

Earlier in his preaching, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gummi attributed the security situation in the state to illiteracy and urged federal and state governments as a matter of urgency to initiate programmes that will equip the bandits with both Western and Islamic knowledge.

Sheikh Ahmad Gummi also advised Islamic Scholars to extend their Da’awa and the preachings to rural areas saying most of the people living in the forest lack knowledge of Islam.

