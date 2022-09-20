Ogun govt compensates windstorm victims in Okun-owa

Ogun State Government has compensated victims of the windstorm, which occurred early this year at Okun-Owa in the Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, while handing over cash gifts to the victims, stated that the compensation was to provide succour to those affected, having assessed the damage caused by the storm.

Ilori-Oduntan said the government was determined to improve the quality of life of the people through the infrastructural drive of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, which had yielded positive results, advising the victims to make judicious use of the money.

Contributing, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Rotimiolu Akinlesi, commended the Governor for his steadfastness, in seeking the people’s cooperation with the present administration.

In his remark, the Director, Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (OGSEMA), Mr Olufolarin Ige, who sensitised the people on safety tips against natural disasters, said the government would continue to assist victims at all times.

Two of the beneficiaries, Venerable Sunday Agbaibu and Mrs Ajoke Mukaila, in their separate remarks lauded the government for the compensation, appealing for more dividends of democracy for the people.

