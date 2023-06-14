The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed six Special Advisers to oversee key agencies in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, the appointments were made to ensure the smooth day-to-day functioning of government activities.

The individuals appointed are as follows: Mr Dapo Okubadejo, who will be in charge of the Ministry of Finance; Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, responsible for Budget and Planning; Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, overseeing the Ministry of Housing; Engineer Adebowale O. Akinsanya, appointed to the Ministry of Works and Housing; Mr Olusina Ogungbade, assigned to the Ministry of Justice; and Dr Tomi Coker, appointed to the Ministry of Health.

The statement also notes that the 9th House of Assembly in the State had previously approved the Governor’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers in order to maintain the momentum of his administration until the appointment of Honourable Commissioners to the various Ministries.

