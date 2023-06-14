The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on Senators and House of Representatives members elected on the party’s platform to serve as exemplary representatives of the party in the 10th National Assembly.

The National Assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, with Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Barau assuming the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively. Additionally, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas was elected as Speaker, and Hon Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

In a statement signed by Dr Agbo Major, titled “Inaugurations: NNPP congratulates its Senators, Reps and States’ Houses of Assembly members,” the party’s national publicity secretary urged the lawmakers to act as good ambassadors of the NNPP.

They are called upon to justify the confidence Nigerians have placed in them by ushering in a new, better, greater, and prosperous nation. This can be achieved by enacting people-oriented laws that improve living standards and deliver the dividends of democracy.

The spokesperson also reminded the lawmakers to be guided by Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which emphasizes the primary purpose of government as the security and welfare of the people.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) congratulates its Senators, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly members across the country on their inaugurations as federal and state legislators. Their role is to provide effective representation to their constituencies and enact laws that promote good governance for the people.

“The NNPP’s two Senators, 20 House of Representatives members, and numerous State House of Assembly members should be guided by Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. Nigerians expect vibrant, robust, dynamic, pragmatic, visionary, and purposeful national and state Houses of Assembly in our collective quest for a strong, virile, progressive, equitable, and just democratic nation. We should avoid rubber-stamp legislatures that impeded the nation’s democratic process in previous governments.

“National interest should always prevail over personal interests for personal gain. The responsibility of upholding liberty, freedom, social justice, religious harmony, a buoyant economy, and political stability of the nation has been passed on to you. You must steer the nation away from its perilous course and guide it towards rectitude, progress, development, and advancement.

“The democratic principle of separation of powers must be strictly observed in the discharge of your constitutional duties to prevent tyranny and dictatorship in government. Consequently, you should be the voice of the voiceless and the eyes of the blind, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind.

“It is evident that you have been elected at a critical period in the nation’s political process. The state of the nation is currently very poor. Hunger and hardship prevail. The welfare of the people should be your top priority as you work diligently with your colleagues to alleviate their suffering and restore confidence in the people that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Be aware that all eyes are on you. With the support of millions of NNPP faithful, and Nigerians at large, you will succeed in fulfilling these crucial state and national duties.”





