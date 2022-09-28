Ogun develops blueprint for post-COVID-19 tourism activities

The Ogun State Government said it will develop all-inclusive long and short-term tourism blueprints that would boost the economy of the state, as the world is gradually putting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic behind it.

This was stated by Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his address delivered at the 45th World Tourism Day celebration organised by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, held at the Cultural Center, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

Abiodun represented by his deputy, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, that the tourism sector was adversely affected by the pandemic across the globe which led to the loss of jobs and a decline in revenue generation among other factors.

The governor noted that the move of remoulding the sector after the COVID-19 experience is necessary in order to retain and support the state’s tourism potential for effective economic, socio-cultural and political development.

He identified insufficient innovation and technology; insecurity of lives and properties; inadequate education and orientation; inadequate public partnership among others as factors mitigating tourism development in the country.

Governor Abiodun described the theme for the 2022 celebration, “Rethinking Tourism” as apt and instructive with the aim of reconsidering different approaches to place tourism as a viable vehicle of development, as the economies around the world continue to improve from the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the World has settled into this new normal, but the impact has not been fully gained. You will agree with me that the sharp decline in productivity, job creation and revenue generation in the Tourism sector has not been fully restored.

“It is, therefore, necessary that all hands must be on deck to bring the glory of the Tourism Sector back to reality. All stakeholders including the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Governments must continue to ensure significant progress in making Tourism a central driver of the Green, the Blue and Digital economies,” he added.

In her remarks, the state commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon (Mrs) Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, said that the state government is ready to revamp every project, site and programme that will endear it to visitors, tourists and investors.

She explained that tourism had been playing vital roles in many sectors with positive effects.

“There is a need for new things to change the form and faces of tourism.

“Tourism Day has always been a chance to come together and celebrate the many and varied accomplishments of our sector. For the best part of four decades, we celebrated Tourism’s unparalleled growth in size, reach and significance.

However, this especially we also recognize that we cannot go back to the old ways of working. We must rethink Tourism,” she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE