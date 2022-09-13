Ogun assembly suspends two members over breach of rights, privileges

The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday, suspended Honourables Dare Kadiri and Solomon Osho, over alleged breach of the Assembly rights and privileges.

Kadiri, a former deputy speaker of the Assembly represents Ijebu North 11 while Osho represents Remo North until their suspension from the House.

Their suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the plenary session of the House held at the Assembly complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker explained that the lawmakers breached the provision of the legislative house power and privileges, saying they were found to have severally breached the privileges and its leadership.

Oluomo said the suspended lawmakers violated Section 17 of the House power and privileges.

He said, ” Order 6 rule 19:2 says that where a matter of privilege arises, it shall be taken into consideration immediately.

” In the note of that, I want to say that I received a resolution by appropriate members of the house raising issue of privileges.

” Resolution 1310, 2022, suspension of some honourable members for breach of the provision of the legislative house power and privileges having found to have severally breached the rights and privileges of the assembly and its leadership.

“This was done through violation of a provision of section 17 of legislative house power and privileges.

“The following honourable members, Oludare Kadiri, Solomon Osho are hereby suspended from the house and its activities forthwith until further notice in line with the provision of sections 14 and 15 of legislative powers and privileges act 2017.

” Since this has been signed by the appropriate number of people, it required no vote or anything, so, they stand suspended.”