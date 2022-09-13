Emmy Awards: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae is first Asian to win best drama actor

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae has become the first Asian star to win the Emmy award for best male actor in a drama.

The South Korean won for playing the main role of the increasingly desperate Seong Gi-hun in the hit Netflix show.

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best drama series director prize, also the first Asian to do so.

Ted Lasso won best comedy series for the second year in a row, while outstanding drama went to Succession, also for a second year running.

The drama’s British creator Jesse Armstrong made a jibe about the monarchy during his acceptance speech at the US TV industry’s most prestigious ceremony of the year.

“It’s a big week for successions – new King in the UK, this for us,” he joked. “Evidently a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”

“Keep it, royalist, keep it, royalist,” the show’s star Brian Cox, who was also on stage, told him after the audience went fairly quiet.

Zendaya won best drama actress for a second time for playing teenage drug addict Rue in Euphoria, following her win in 2020.

“Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue – I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said on stage.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis repeated his 2021 success by winning best leading comedy actor for playing the titular football coach.

His win was mirrored by his co-star Goldstein, who won best supporting actor in a comedy series for playing Lasso’s assistant coach Roy Kent for the second year running.

