Ogbulafor should be immortalised by FG, says Ohanaeze

The Vice National President of Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, has called on the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to immortalise the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Ogbulafor died on Thursday in Canada at the age of 73 years.

Confirming his death, a family member who wished to be anonymous said Ogbulafor died of an undisclosed illness.

The deceased was the PDP’s first National Secretary and hails from Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State.

Reacting further on his death, Chief Okeke-Ogene, said the immortalisation should be made irrespective of political affiliation.

According to the Ohanaeze VP, the death of Ogbulafor, is a big loss to Ndi-Igbo and the country at large.

“He died at the time Ndigbo needed his political experience there more.

“Ogbulafor, has contributed his quarter in the development of Nigeria.

“So, I urged the Federal Government irrespective of political placement, to immortalise him with any of the national assets.

“The government should as well think of rendering a helping hand to his family,” Ogene appealed.

