Buhari mourns ex-PDP boss, Ogbulafor

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who passed on Friday at 73.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday, the President commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and Government and people of Abia State over the loss of the former National Secretary of the party.

President Buhari expressed the belief that the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth

He commended the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

President Buhari prayed that God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

