My uniqueness stands me out to style DaBaby’s new video featuring Davido — John J. Angel

Nigeria’s award-winning celebrity stylist, John Joseph Angel, popularly called with his brand name, DeAngelicTouchStylist, has added more to his feathers, being the one styling the stars and celebrities appearing in a new video of an American celebrated rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, a.k.a. DaBaby, featuring Nigeria’s music sensation, Davido.

Like winning a jackpot, DeAngelicTouchStylist said he had been rated above other competitors to clinch the role of the one to style one of America’s greatest singers, DaBaby, who has already arrived in Nigeria for Davido’s music project.

DeAngelicTouchStylist, who said he was excited to be Nigeria’s No 1 stylist, added that it is a signature thing for him to identify with the best in the industry, as according to him, the patterns he comes up with as a professional with many years of experience is hard to duplicate.

Hence, he said that is one of his selling points that distinguishes him among contemporaries and other categories of stylists in the industry whom he said, leverage the achievement of the industrial veterans to thrive.

DaBaby, whom he said followed him on his social handle, Instagram, has recognised his works, even with retweets he gives to his posts.

“I am the best, no doubt about that, but I don’t allow that to preoccupy my thoughts, rather, I focus on how to improve on my work everyday. Styling DaBaby, Davido and others in the new video is another creative work I have to do with all the uniqueness it deserves, knowing this is an international thing that should set a standard for others,” Angel said, reflecting on his new project.





He said to build a world-class fashion brand, to being the highest-paid stylist in Nigeria has been his ambition, and it makes him feel good to see his aim in the industry being achieved, but it was a task he said he came by through hard work and commitment, knowing there is stiff competition in the industry.

“Whoever is not creative enough can’t survive the challenges in the industry, because your works must be unique. What you do for A must be different from B, if not, you won’t receive patronage, because celebrities want to have their unique signatures that won’t look like what you did for their rivals,” the DeAngelicTouchStylist brand boss said.

Recalled the American rapper, DaBaby, recently arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, where he is billed to feature his host, the popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in his new video.

DaBaby who arrived in Nigeria to do a music video with Davido had taken to his social media page, Instagram, to announce his arrival, and was seen in a viral video being received by Davido, who took him on a tour around Lagos city.

Dropping down the Lagos city, DaBaby, to feel the Nigerian life, had patronised Nigerian stores, and was seen in the viral video he posted in a shoe shop where he bought a few sneakers, and while responding to cheers from a crowd of Lagosians, he sprayed some dollars before entering his vehicle.

Cruising with his host, Davido, in his Lamborghini, DaBaby could be heard asking Davido, “where are we going” and Davido replied: “Tonight, I will show you Lagos.”

