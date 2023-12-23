A new NSCDC Anambra State Commandant, CC Michael Ogar has assumed duty as the 16th substantive State Commandant following his deployment by Dr Ahmed Abubakar, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Mr Ogar took over from his predecessor, Mr Edwin Osuala who retired from public service on Thursday 21st December 2023 at the State Command Headquarters Awka.

The new state Commandant who hails from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State holds a Bachelor of Education ( B.Ed) degree in Political science from University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in 1994 and a Master’s degree in Policy and Administration Studies from the University of Calabar in 2012.

Comdt. Ogar joined the services of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in 2004 as a Chief Superintendent of Corps and has progressed his way through the ranks till 2018 when he was promoted to the rank of Commandant of Corps.

He has held several positions in the Corps notable among them as Imo State Commandant and Rivers State Commandant respectively. He also served as Head of Intelligence & Investigation Department, NSCDC Cross River State Command, Head of Training Department,Rivers State Command, Head of Administration & Personnel Management , Kwara State Command, Head of Administration, Lagos State Command, Head of Operations Department, NSCDC Abia State Command, Head of Operations, Delta State Command. He was at the NSCDC National Headquarters Abuja until his recent deployment as the Anambra State Commandant.

Comdt. Ogar has attended a host of professional capacity development courses, a few of the them include electronic Disaster Management course in Ghana, Advanced Detective Course at Police Training College, Oji River Enugu State, Intelligence Course, Abuja, as well as Arms Training Course at Nigeria Correctional Service ( formally Prisons Service) Staff College Kaduna.

He is a recipient of several awards, his hobbies include reading, writing and traveling. He is happily married and blessed with children.

Comdt Ogar is renowned for his exemplary leadership and operational capability in the most demanding of circumstances. His outstanding reputation has emerged from an ability to apply critical expertise in extremely challenging policing environments and demonstrate extraordinary, unwavering dedication to the safety and security of lives and property.

The newly deployed Commandant while assuring Anambra Citizens that the Command under his watch will remain resolute in tackling all forms of crimes toward boosting public safety and security in the state, appealed for their support and cooperation to rid the state of criminal elements.

The information was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Okadigbo Edwin.

