Ododo’s aide coronated as Oluomo of Aiyegunle Gbede

Special Adviser to the Kogi State Governor on Youth and Student Matters, Oladele John Nihi, has been coronated as the Oluomo of Aiyegunle Gbede, a traditional honour that recognises his connection to his community and his contributions to youth development and public service.

Nihi, who hails from Aiyegunle Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, expressed profound gratitude to the traditional institution, community leaders and the people of Aiyegunle Gbede for finding him worthy of the prestigious title.

The newly coronated Oluomo of Aiyegunle Gbede also commended the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for what he described as purposeful leadership, commitment to inclusive governance and dedication to the development of the state.

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He noted that Governor Ododo’s leadership continues to inspire confidence among the people, particularly young people, through his emphasis on service, grassroots development and the inclusion of youths in governance.

According to Nihi, the honour represents not only a personal milestone but also a renewed call to serve his people with greater dedication, humility and a stronger sense of responsibility.

He stressed that traditional titles come with obligations to the community, adding that he would continue to uphold the values of integrity, unity, cultural preservation and service to humanity.

Nihi further acknowledged the importance of traditional institutions in promoting peace, preserving cultural heritage and strengthening community development.

He noted that the progress of any community depends on the collective commitment of its sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora.

The Special Adviser reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment, educational advancement, peaceful coexistence, and initiatives that create opportunities for young people to contribute meaningfully to society.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Aiyegunle Gbede for their continued support and confidence in him, assuring them that the title would further strengthen his resolve to contribute to the growth and development of the community.

Nihi, a youth advocate and founder of the Oladele John Nihi Foundation, has continued to champion initiatives focused on peace and security, health, education and empowerment, with particular attention to the needs and aspirations of young people.

His role in the Kogi State Government has also placed him at the forefront of engagements with student bodies, youth organisations and other stakeholders on issues affecting young people across the state.

The coronation marks another significant chapter in Nihi’s public and community life, linking his responsibilities in government and youth advocacy with a traditional commitment to his ancestral community.

He concluded by expressing renewed appreciation to Governor Ododo for his purposeful leadership and reaffirming his determination to support initiatives that promote peace, unity, development, and a brighter future for Kogi.

As the new Olúomo of Aiyegunle Gbede, Nihi pledged to remain committed to the service of his people, the advancement of the younger generation, and the preservation of the cultural heritage of his community.