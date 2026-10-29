JUST IN: Fire guts section of Gbagi market in Ibadan

Despite heavy rain in Ibadan on Thursday night, a fire broke out at a section of Gbagi Market, razing shops on the Adeline side of the popular market.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and was captured in a video circulating online, showing thick flames and smoke rising from the market as the rain continued to fall.

In the video, traders and residents could be seen raising the alarm as the fire raged, with goods and property reportedly caught in the inferno.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed.

Gbagi Market, also known as Gbagi International Market, is one of the largest textile and general markets in Ibadan and Oyo State.

Details later.