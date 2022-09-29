October 1 Obi-Datti rally will still hold in Lekki, Labour Party insists

Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, said it will still go ahead with its planned Obi-Datti Rally slated to hold at Lekki, Ikeja, Surulere and Festac town in Lagos State, come Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Governorship candidate of the Lagos State chapter of the party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, made this known at a press conference, saying that the Federal High Court in the state had given the party the go-ahead to conduct the rally.

The party’s flag bearer declared that the Obi-Datti Rally had no correlation with #EndSARS movement, and, therefore enjoined residents of the state to join the march to push for the independence of Lagos from the status quo and also celebrate the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

“The Obi-Datti Rally will be happening on Saturday, October 1. As the public was aware, a suit was commenced on September 13 by the Network of Lawyers for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The process was to ensure that the Obi-Datti March that is supposed to happen this Saturday did not hold.

“Fortunately for us, Justice Daniel Osiagor has ruled that the march can indeed hold and even in Lekki Phase 1. The participants of the march will not converge at the toll gate and that was never the plan but they will be allowed the right of passage on their procession to Falomo.

“So, the rally is going to go on and it is my utmost joy to invite everybody to join us on this march that will be happening in four locations across Lagos. It is will be happening in Festac, Surulere, Lekki Phase 1 and Ikeja.

“Join us as we will not only show solidarity to the Obi-Datti March and the movement that has engulfed the entire country but also to celebrate our aspiration for an independent Lagos as well. It is very important that we join this march to also celebrate the independence of Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, Rhodes-Vivour said the party was working closely with the police, the Department of the State Service (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to guarantee the safety of those coming out to march.

He disclosed that there were coordinators in the four key areas where the rally would take place, saying that this was to ensure that the people were well organised and directed appropriately during the march.

Rhodes-Vivour maintained that there was no connection between the Obi-Datti Rally and the #EndSARS protest that took place in October 2020, assuring that the Labour Party and its supporters were not destructive and would never engage in the destruction of properties in the state.

