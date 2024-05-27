The achievements of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State in the last year, under his MORE Agenda, are record-breaking.

Speaking on the one-year anniversary of the governor, the

immediate past chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Chief Jite Brown, said projects initiated and completed by the governor in just a year were uncommon.

Brown, while commending the governor, identified the ongoing fly-over projects being handled by Julius Berger both at PTI Junction and Enerhen Junction end, as star projects designed to give Warri, Effurun and its environs a face-lift deserving of modern cities.

According to the PDP chieftain, the fly-over projects were long overdue in both strategic locations, adding that they would add aesthetics to the environment when completed.

He also said that the flyovers would ease traffic congestion that has made vehicular movements difficult for road users of the twin cities of Warri, Effurun.

“It is evident that the MORE Agenda of his excellency, Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, has started yielding its desired results in Delta state just within 365 days of his assumption of office and this fact we can all attest to, especially in the area of infrastructural and human capital development which are becoming very visible on a daily basis.

“Just last week in Asaba, His Excellency, doled out N500 million naira to over 5,000 Deltans who are traders and artisans as a grant in a bid to support their businesses and help in sustaining their daily means of livelihood.

“The beneficiaries of the gesture by the state government were handed over their cheques immediately at the venue of the event as a way of demonstrating transparency and accountability.

“With all sense of sincerity, the good people of Udu local government are grateful because they are part of his Excellency’s extended olive hand through the M.O.R.E agenda, by extending his transformative agenda to the ultra-modern Udu Harbor Market by giving it maximum attention for completion.

“I am using this medium to thank and appreciate him for his attention in providing our indigenous traders a befitting and conducive business environment to enhance their well-being.

“In the area of security of lives and property, His Excellency has performed credibly well, it is a known fact that the residents of Warri, Effurun, Udu and its environs have experienced relative peace and can sleep with their eyes closed.

“The area of massive road construction and rehabilitation cannot be overlooked.

“This present administration is focused on improving the road networks, especially the rural roads across the state.

“We have seen quite a number of roads being completed and slated for commissioning as part of the activities to mark the one year in office while many are still undergoing construction”, he stated.

“It is my humble prayer for God Almighty to endow you with the needed wisdom, good heart, perfect health and longevity to stir our Dear state to enviable height as you enter into the next phase of your administration,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE