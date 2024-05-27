Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, said that those opposing him as governor will gather but will eventually scatter.

Otti made this statement on Sunday in Umuahia during an inter-denominational church service as part of the events marking his one year in office.

He stated, “Opposition is gathering, but in the end, they will scatter.”

Calling for prayers, Otti said, “We are poised to do the right thing, no matter whose ox is gored,” and called for constructive criticism, assuring that he will not be distracted.

The governor, who mentioned that he has completed a quarter of his term as the state governor, viewed it as an opportunity to review his performance and identify areas for improvement.

He also used the opportunity to announce that within the next year, his administration will elevate Umuahia to the status befitting of a state capital. The state government will inaugurate a multi-billion Naira terminal project in the capital city.

The idea behind the project is to consolidate all motor parks and the railway terminal in the same location. Otti stressed that Umuahia will undergo a significant transformation in the next year, becoming a capital city that is unrecognizable to travelers.

He revealed, “We want Umuahia to be a proper capital city. We want all the parks and markets to be in the same place, including the railway terminal.”

“We are in talks with the railway authorities because the railway is coming from Aba, and very soon, it will reach Umuahia.

We have already agreed with them to relocate the Umuahia Central Terminal to the same location. Therefore, in the next year, if you travel to Umuahia, you may not recognize it,” Governor Otti disclosed.

Promising to improve Abia’s status, the Governor stated that he is not concerned about negative comments and is only accountable to God and the people of Abia. He welcomed constructive criticism.

Governor Otti emphasized that there will be no division in Abia during his tenure, as all residents, regardless of origin, will be treated equally.

He stated, “In my administration, I have assured everyone that there will be no division. We are all one people. What is most important is that this administration does not discriminate.

We do not consider your origin within Abia or even within Igboland. Once you reside here (in Abia), you are one of us.

That is why today, for the first time, we have a Permanent Secretary who is not from Abia State or any state in the South East, but from Edo State.”

He thanked God for the opportunity to serve the state, acknowledging that it would not have been possible without God and the support of Abians.

He pledged not to disappoint God and the people, stating that his administration is marking the anniversary with the commissioning of landmark projects executed by his government.

During the sermon entitled, “Payback Time to God,” The Rev. Dr. Uma Onwunta of the Presbyterian Church preached that God expects thanksgiving from his people. He noted that what the Governor has done fulfills his vow to God.

According to him, one of the ways to pay back to God is through prayers and acknowledgment that without His Grace we can do nothing.

He stressed the need for Christians to yield themselves to God in thanksgiving, revealing that a lot has been accomplished in the State under Governor Otti’s leadership.