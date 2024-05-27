President Bola Tinubu on Monday joined Nigerian children to on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day, noting that society being a reflection of each family unit as a collective, the preservation of “those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing, and thriving nation.”

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president described Nigeria’s children as the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future.

He rejoices with parents, guardians, and families across the nation, and calls for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow.

The president stated that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realization of their dreams.

With increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, the President emphasized that his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu reassured the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education.

