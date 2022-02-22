OBJ, Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, others to honour Primate Ositelu at 70

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo; Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, among other dignitaries, will grace the 70th birthday celebration of the primate of The Church of the Lord (TCL) worldwide, popularly known as Tabieorar, Most Reverend (Dr) Rufus Ositelu.

Tribune Online also gathered that the weeklong event, which commenced from February 21 to 27, will also be graced by former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Media Adviser to former president Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan; Major General E.B. Opaleye; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Adewale Ajayi; Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu; the Alake of Egba land, Oba Aremu Gbadebo; President of the Apostolic Church, Ketu, Lagos and Reverend Esther Ajayi, among other dignitaries.

According to the chairman of the platinum anniversary planning committee, Reverend Olusoga Badejo, at the press conference, held at the Aladura Comprehensive High School, Anthony Village, Lagos, the church has organised a week-long celebrate the revered church leader.

Badejo noted that the birthday celebration commenced with the distributed foods to the aged, by the primate’s office staff, at Ogere town and that church at the provincial levels paid courtesy and supported old people and motherless homes. He also noted that a free medical checkup will be held at the front of the primate’s office, at Ogere, while worldwide praise will hold at various provincial levels of the church.

He also noted that the 11th edition of colloquium with the theme, “A nation at war with herself; the panacea for genuine peace” in honour of Primate Ositelu, will be held on Thursday, at Regency Hall, MKO Abiola Garden, Alausa, Lagos, with the speaker, Professor Issac Olawale Albert.

“Other activities mapped out to celebrate our father in the Lord include a football competition at Ositelu Memorial College, Ogere; Variety shows, at Victory Night Ground, TCL, Ogere, on Friday; birthday banquet at Kensington Adebutu Civic Centre, along Ilisan Road; presentation of free eye classes to 200 persons; presentation of scholarships wards to 70 undergraduates, including non-Christians, on Saturday and a thanksgiving and grand finale of the birthday celebration of the church leader will be held at the church headquarters in Ogere, on Sunday.

“Plans have been concluded to celebrate our spiritual father as he clocks 70 for one week following his numerous achievements for the growth of the church and immense impact on Nigeria and the entire world,” he added.

