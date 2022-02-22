African-UK singer set to launch insurance policy for creatives, tackle drug abuse

African-UK singer, songwriter, producer and record label owner, David Agboola, otherwise known as King David The Great has concluded plans to launch an insurance scheme for creatives in the entertainment industry, one that will focus on healthcare, drug abuse and mental health cases across Africa.

In a recent chat with newsmen, he revealed that the program is created to encourage insurance policy, mental health, and drug rehabilitation platforms for creatives such as artists, producers, dancers among others.

He disclosed that this initiative will help in tackling the poor financial crisis, misuse of drugs, mental health issues amongst creatives.

King David The Great stated that he will be teaming up with professionals in the health & insurance sectors including medical professionals, psychologists, nutritionists, bankers, insurance brokers experts such as Yannick Ntari one of the leading insurance moguls in UK.

The singer-songwriter producer who recently released an album compilation entitled ‘Archives’ said he is passionate about the development of the people of Africa and would do everything in his power to make Africa a better place to live.

King David The Great who has worked with a number of local and international artists including Akon, Lil’ Wayne, Jadakiss, StoneBwoy, Siszla Konlanji and 2face Idibia among others also revealed that he would be working with more established creative heads in Africa, adding that he would be targeting the Western Africa part this year before advancing to the other regional parts of Africa