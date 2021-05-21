Obiano urges corps members to learn skills during service

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Friday, advised corps members of the 2021 Batch A stream 2 Orientation Course to take advantage of the entrepreneurship skills that will be taught to them during the orientation programme to empower themselves and become employers of labour.

The governor noted that there are no many white-collar jobs to accommodate every graduate in the country.

He also encouraged the corps members to equip themselves with the training modules towards self-employment.

Obiano gave the advice during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch A stream 2 corps members which took place at the NYSC Anambra Permanent Orientation Camp Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

The governor who was represented by the State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Mr. Kehinde Aremu, lauded the NYSC scheme for successfully mitigating the challenges confronting the nation in critical areas of national needs especially in sectors like education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, also urged the Corps members to imbibe the success of their predecessors.

Earlier in his own introductory address, as the State Coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, also informed the corps members of the Batch A Stream 2 orientation course that their leadership qualities would be tested during their service year in the state.

Aremu whose address was read by the State NYSC Assistant Director and Head of Press &, Publicity Mrs Anuli Moloku maintained that the corps members must be in their best behavior and portray a good national value while discharging their duties to the nation.

He also used the occasion to appeal to the governor to expedite actions on completing the camp landscaping and noted that the environment is being overwhelmed by erosion.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that during the Ceremony two thousand corps members were administered with Oath of Allegiance by the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu.

