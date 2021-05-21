Nigerians in diaspora bemoan insecurity, challenge Service Chiefs

Elected Executive members of the National Union of Nigerians in Italy, NUNAI, on Friday bemoaned the state of insecurity in Nigerian, lamenting that the development had discouraged foreign investors from investing in the country.

NUNAI in a statement endorsed by its National Welfare Officer, Pastor Mike Oputteh, in Benin, the group pledged its support to the new Ambassador to Italy, M.O Abam.

Oputteh, while expressing optimism in building mutual synergy with the Embassy, noted that Nigerians in Italy under the leadership of Rowland Ndukuba were committed to changing the narratives about Nigerians.

“As an umbrella concerned about the welfare of Nigerians and development at home, we are appealing to the Service Chiefs and all other security stakeholders to redouble their efforts in securing the country against banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery”, the group pleaded.

“Our people in the Diaspora, who are serious in investing back home can longer do so owing to the disturbing security situation at home. We want to contribute our quota to the economic efforts of the Federal Government. However, the insecurity at home is discouraging our people”, the group added.

On the issues of passport shortage, the statement praised the Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service for considering Italy more in the passport booklets.

“We called on the CG not to relent in ensuring regular supply of booklets to the Mission to solve the passport problem in Italy”, it pleaded and urged officers of the Embassy to ensure that the instructions of the Controller General were met by the delivery passport to the applicants in six weeks.

