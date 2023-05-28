Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Onwubuasi Obi, has said he would carry out a national tour after the Presidential election tribunal to inspire all the Labour Party candidates who failed in the last election.

Obi said this while fielding questions from a participant on the Twitter space hosted by Parallel Facts news outlet.

The space had over 35,000 participants, while many who spoke extolled the virtue of the LP presidential candidate. They assured him of their unwavering support as he seeks redress over the presidential election which was held in February, 2023.

According to Obi “Once we finish this Court session, I am going to start moving around and touring where I will have the opportunity of meeting people like you.

“You know this year everything went into a rush. Change is a difficult thing. We are trying to bring change into the land, even those whom you are trying to better their lives, because they are not sure whether you will win. So bringing a change is a very difficult thing.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, said the judiciary has also been placed on trial by the Nigerian people, emphasizing that he believes in the process.





He told the obedient family who dominated the participants online on the Parallel Fact Twitter space that the impact of the movement within one year was impressive and tasked the family to band together and prepare for future mobilization for national good.

“If you check what we have been able to achieve in just a year, you can imagine what will happen if we remain on course for a few years.” obi charged the Obidient.

He said, now we are in the court, the Tribunal is going on well, I cannot predict what the outcome will be.

“I am very optimistic that the outcome will be okay. I just pray that we all remain calm and law abiding, making sure that whatever we do or whatever we say, stays within the rule of law because even the judiciary is in tril in the matter of the elections.

He said his belief in the court was borne out of his personal experience with the court on cases that he has taken before the court and found justice.

His words: “I have sued the federal government as a private citizen and I said nobody who can afford a new vehicle would buy a used one, and so you cannot stop people from buying anything they want.

“I sued the system because you cannot stop people from buying what they want and we won the case,” he told them.