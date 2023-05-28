The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. Callistus Onaga has prayed for the success of the incoming administration of Dr. Peter Mbah in Enugu State, calling on God to give him the strength, courage and wisdom to lead the state to the promised land.

Bishop Onaga also extolled the peaceful virtues embodied by the out-going Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The Bishop, in a thanksgiving/inauguration celebration on Sunday at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, tagged: “Transition Thanksgiving Mass” organised by the State Government to appreciate God for the successful completion of two terms of eight years of Ugwuanyi administration and the inauguration of the Mbah administration, prayed for sustained and peaceful transition of government tomorrow.

He was joined by Bishops John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye of Awgu Diocese, Prof Onahof Nsukka Diocese who was represented, Enugu Auxiliary Bishop, Ernest Obodo, and the nonagenarian Bishop emeritus of Enugu, Dr Okonkwo Anthony Gbuji as well as many monsignoris, priests, religious and church workers.

Onaga who noted that Mbah’s victory at the March 18 governorship election was an act of God already designed for that purpose, called on all residents and citizens in the state to support the new administration in order to bring the much desired positive change that would impact on the lives of the people.

He also stated that the Church was having double celebrations because of the Feast of the Holy Spirit popularly called Pentecost Sunday, saying that the Cathedral took its name after the Feast, adding that the state had every reason to be grateful to God for the journey so far.

Governor Ugwuanyi and the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo were present at the celebration.

Also, the Governor-elect, Dr Mbah, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai attended with their wives, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah and Mrs. Adaeze Ossai, respectively.

In his homily, Monsignor Professor Obiora Ike enjoined Christians and all people around the world to see the Feast of the Holy Spirit and what it represents as an opportunity to unite and live in peace amongst themselves.

While calling on public servants in the country to see themselves as people called to serve and not to enrich themselves with public funds, Monsignor Ike urged them to shun corruption and prioritize the needs that would advance the common good of the public.

Expressing optimism that the Governor-elect would not only transform but also industrialise the state through his robust programmes and policies, the clergyman further commended him as a rare technocrat who has cut his teeth in the private sector where his company is presently the dominant player in the oil and gas downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian economy.

While observing the cordial relationship among the three arms of government in the state under the Ugwuanyi administration, Monsignor Ike enjoined Mbah to consider only technocrats and experts in his appointments to fast track the implementation of his agenda for the overall benefit of the state.

According to him, the Governor-elect should avoid career politicians with little or nothing to contribute to his programmes as contained in his manifesto.

Mbah had promised not to spare any time before vigorously pursuing his disruptive innovation, which would engender industrialisation, growth and development across the various sectors in the state.

The thanksgiving celebration was graced by eminent dignitaries across and outside the state.

Among the dignitaries were: Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu State, Hon. Justice George Chibueze Nnamani, Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, his Awgu Diocese counterpart, Most Rev. John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, the Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Ernest Obodo, and the Bishop Emeritus of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Gbuji.

Others included former governors of the old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, and his wife, Mrs. Patricia Nwobodo, the former governor of the old Enugu State, Chief Okwesilize Nwodo, and his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Nwodo, members of the State House of Assembly, members and members-elect of National and State Houses of Assembly, members of the transition and inauguration committees, former members of the State Executive Council, etc.