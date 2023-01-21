Obi storms Southern Kaduna, promise to end insecurity

“Election should not be by religion or my turn like some are claiming, it is the turn of suffering Nigerians”

The labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has promised that his administration will do everything humanly possible to end the insecurity bedeviling the Southern part of Kaduna if he becomes the Nigeria’s number one citizen.

Obi gave the promise on Saturday, during his presidential campaign visit to Southern Kaduna where he commiserated with the good people of the region over the incessant attacks and killings in the area .

The former governor of Anambra and his running mate Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed also emphasised that their government will genuinely fight corruption and bring all corrupt people to book.

The presidential hopeful was accompanied by the Former Secretary to the Governornment of the Federation, (SGF) Babachir Lawal and Former Finance Minister Senator Nenadi Usman, the reputable human rights activist Aisha Yusufu, national Chairman of the party Barrister Julius Abure and national Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

Others were the Governorship candidate Hon Jonathan Awake and his running mate, Southern Kaduna Senatorial candidate Engr. Micheal Ayuba Auta among other notable party leaders.

While reiterating that his administration will priotise alleviating suffering of Nigerians, he added that he will improve the security architecture where everybody will sleep with their two eyes closed.

While at the palace of the chief of Kagoro with other southern Kaduna prominent chiefs in attendance, Obi commiserated with the good people of Southern Kaduna over the unwarranted killings and prayed God to bring an end to the killings and unwarranted attacks.

He assured however that with him at the helms of the affairs as the president of Nigeria, he will bring to a permanent end all forms of insecurity not only in southern Kaduna but Nigeria as a whole.

He therefore solicited for the support, prayers and votes from the good people of Southern Kaduna and further assured them that he will never let them down.

In a similar visit to the Throneroom Trust Ministry, where he met with religious leaders shortly after commissioning the Mike Auta Senatorial campaign office and zonal offices, he further solicited for prayers for God to heal Nigeria.

He assured the clergies that he is not contesting as a Christian or Igbo man but as a Nigerian who is passionate to bring about a new Nigeria.

He called on the good people of Nigeria to deemphasise politics of religion, tribe ethnicity and every other forms of sentiments and vote for credible and competent leadership, people of proven integrity.

“As a country we can’t afford to miss it this time around because if we do, it will spell doom for Nigeria.We will make things work because Nigeria is presently living on loans, so this election must not be by tribe, no tribe is safe in Nigeria of today, every tribe is hungry.

“Election should not be by religion or my turn like some are claiming, it is the turn of suffering Nigerians, I’m not contesting election because am from South East but because am a Nigeria, My running mate and I are eminently qualified and election should be for trust worthy character that you can trust.

“I left office as Governor of Anambra State after two terms not owing salaries, pension or any supplier or contractor. I left cash and investment over 75 billion Naira in Anambra.

“We will stop wastage and start recouping wasted monies. We will sincerely fight and stop corruption at all levels. Support us and we will not disappoint you.

“You voted PDP the umbrella leaked, APC the broom is being thrown away, it’s time to vote for human beings.It’s time to build a new Nigeria, and I pledge on my honour to secure Nigeria” he assured.

In his response, Oegwan oegworok, Chief of Kagoro, Dr Ufuwai Bonet who spoke onbehalf of all the prominent chiefs in Southern Kaduna who were at his place to receive the Presidential candidate and his entourage.

He assured that as traditional rulers, they will pray for all candidates for God to give Nigerian all the best, stressing that they as traditional rulers have no political party but will vote according to their conscience for a credible candidate.