Presidential Rally: Umahi grants PDP free use of state Stadium

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has granted the People’s Democratic Party free use of the State Stadium facility for its Presidential Campaign rally.

The rally is slated for January 26, 2023, in Abakaliki.

The PDP, in a letter addressed to the Governor, titled: “Notice of Presidential Rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State,” dated January 20, 2023, had requested the use of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, accepting to pay the prescribed fees in line with the operative Executive Order in the State.

Governor Umahi, in response, waived the fees and directed the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue not to collect any payment from the Party.

He also directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to grant the Party unhindered access to the facility.

More also, the Governor appealed to his Party, the All Progressives Congress, to move its scheduled campaign in the facility the same day to another venue to make space for the PDP.

He then notified the State Commissioner of Police of the event, directing, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, that adequate security be made available to the Party.

It will be recalled that in line with the Governor’s all-inclusive stance, he had earlier approved the facility for the Labour Party’s Presidential Rally, which is yet to be held in the State.