2023: I’ll Empower Women, Youths in Kaduna – Uba Sani

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has said if elected, he will empower women and youths as the majority of the voting population are youths and women.

To this end, he said he is counting on their votes to win the governorship election.

According to him, women and youths occupy Strategic positions in the present government under Governor Nasir El Rufai’s administration.

The lawmaker further said that no administration had ever empowered women and given them the recognition they deserved in the history of Kaduna State like the present administration.

The gubernatorial candidate made this known at a women’s rally organised by the wife of Kaduna state governor, Barrister Asia Ahmad El Rufai, and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada, at the Township Stadium on Saturday.

According to him, a woman is the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, and women are the Commissioners of Justice, Health, Education, Human Services, and Social Development, as well as the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, including the Commissioner of Local Government and that of Planning and Budget.

Senator Uba Sani said that a woman is the Head of Service, and several women head Departments and Agencies of the Kaduna State Government.

The gubernatorial candidate pointed out that apart from appointments, the present administration has given financial assistance to women.

“The Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has disbursed N600 million to women entrepreneurs and groups to improve their businesses under the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF),” he disclosed.

The gubernatorial candidate promised to build on the record of the present administration in women and youth empowerment when voted into office.

Senator Uba Sani called on women to vote APC at all levels of the coming election, reminding them that the party will improve the welfare of Kaduna state residents and the citizens of Nigeria.