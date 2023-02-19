By ‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

THE Director General of Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party, (LP) Chief Akin Osuntokun has said that Saturday’s election would be an opportunity for voters to choose leaders who will end their pains and put the nation on the right track of development.

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), made this known at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while addressing a crowd of party supporters from across the 16 Local Government Areas at a Town Hall Meeting.

According to him, the coming elections would determine whether Nigerians are actually ready to change their destiny, and chart a new course for themselves.

The former Presidential Adviser, assured Nigerians that Peter Obi’s emergence as the next Nigeria president would put an end to all the agonies they are made to face ranging from economic, social and security challenges.

Osuntokun urged party members across the country, as well as agents, ” to build on the current tempo of mobilisation for Peter Obi,” promising that the presidential candidate of Labour party would speedily address all challenges facing the country, not long after winning the poll.

The Ekiti-born campaign DG said, “familiar problems, such as unemployment, insecurity, hunger, scarcity of money, high price of fuel, high cost of food, incessant strikes, among several others would become history.”

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Labour Party in the state, Odunayo Okunade, said the party would rule Nigeria and promote family values, according to the dictates of its logo, which is about father, mother and children.

He noted that LP is the only party in the country that has respect for the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians, and would therefore not let Nigerians down with its human face.

“Going by the experience of Nigerians, parties like APC and PDP, parading broom and umbrella have no good plans for the country and do not have the competence to run the country effectively.

“This is why they repeatedly run Nigeria aground and put Nigerians in her present precarious situations,” the said.