By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

A MEMBER of the House of Representatives, representing Kaduna North, Honourable Samaila Suleiman, member has said the counter currency order by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state to the citizens of the state was an affront against the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, and treasonable of fence.

He therefore called on the authorities to arrest and prosecute El-Rufai immediately he left office.

In a statement issued by the lawmaker which he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, noted that his order of 16th February, 2023 was not only illegal, unwarranted and outright treasonable, saying, “it undermines the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria regarding the legal tender status of the old 500 and 1000 Naira Notes.

To this end, the statement charged the the security agencies, “to be on high alert and move in to defend and protect our democracy, the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian state as one indivisible and indissoluble entity by arresting and prosecuting Nasir el-Rufai for his treasonable conduct which constitutes serious threat not only to democracy but the entire entity called the federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to the lawmaker, “This is indeed funny, coming from EL-Rufai who the people of Kaduna state and Nigeria at large have come to know as a public officer who lacks compassion for the masses.

“We, the People of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large do not and will never suffer collective amnesia, the statement declared.

“What is even more worrisome is the fact that El-Rufai’s flammable order to the people of Kaduna State could incite the public against a democratically elected government.

” It was an affront to the office of the president, unconstitutional and could amount to sedition and treason against the Nigerian state.

“As a serving Legislator, I am not unmindful of the immunity accorded to sitting Governors and their Deputies but of course no person or authority including Malam Nasir El-Rufai should be allowed to threaten the territorial integrity of Nigeria without any consequence on the altar of immunity close.

“My least expectation of our security agencies is for them to take cognizance of the treasonable conduct of El-Rufai and to swing into action as soon as his term of office expires on 29th May, 2023, he declared.” he said.