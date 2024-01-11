Former Anambra State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, presented a cheque for N75 million to Immaculate Heart of Mary Specialist Hospital, Nkpor, Anambra State, on Thursday.

Obi, while handing over the checks, disclosed that the donation comprised $50,000 he raised for the hospital through his friend and renowned New York-based paediatrician, Dr. Philip Ozuah, and his support of N15 million.

He appreciated the Immaculate Heart Sisters for their wonderful work in health, education, and poverty reduction.

He said, “I have always talked to people of like-mindedness to support society in critical areas like health and education. I thank Dr Ozuah for this positive intervention.

“I’ve been doing this for years and will continue to offer my support for it. I most sincerely thank the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters for the wonderful work they are doing in critical areas of development—health, education, and pulling people out of poverty.

“And I will continue to solicit support for them whenever I can. My brother and good friend, Prof. Dr. Philip Ozuah, whom I consider a very kind and committed fellow in terms of improving humanity, donated the sum of $50,000. I’m also supporting it with N15 million,” Obi said.

The proprietress of the hospital and Superior General of the Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of Christ, Rev. Mother Maureen Akabogu, appreciated Obi and Ozuah for their gracious donations, especially to Obi, for his consistent support of the hospital since its inception.

She said, “It is indeed a great day of joy, and I strongly believe what St. Paul says: that for those who love God, everything works together for good.

I’ve been bothered about how to execute some projects in this hospital until I got the good news that Mr Peter Obi is coming to assist us, and here we are.

“This is a great help to us and a great leap to what we are doing here in caring for the sick,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…