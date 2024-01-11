The Federal Government has asked foreign universities operating in Nigeria to adhere strictly to the country’s guidelines on transnational education as developed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Minister of State for Education, Honourable Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja when he received in the audience the chancellor of one of the oldest universities in the United States, Rutgers University (CAMDEN), established in 1776.

This was conveyed in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben. Bem Goong.

The Minister, who presented a copy of the National Guidelines on Transnational Education to the visiting chancellor of Rutgers University, expressed Nigeria’s readiness to work with universities around the world to improve access to quality higher education in Nigeria.

Sununu informed his visitors that access to quality education is a priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, maintaining that the Federal Ministry of Education has taken the charge of the president very seriously and will stop at nothing to deliver quality education to the vast majority of Nigerians.

He tasked institutions of higher learning in the country with collaborating with their foreign counterparts to train more professionals to replace those exiting the system instead of lamenting over the issue of brain drain.

He added that Nigeria has the capacity to provide a significant chunk of manpower needs around the globe, given the country’s population.

Sununu lauded the collaborative efforts of Rutgers University with the Universities of Lagos and Ibadan, saying the Federal Ministry of Education would do everything within the ambit of the law to encourage collaboration between Rutgers University and Nigerian universities, especially in the areas of science and technology.

Speaking earlier, the Chancellor of Rutgers University, Antonio Tillis, told the Minister that his university is seeking to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lagos as well as expand collaboration with other Nigerian universities in areas of research and exchange of academic programmes.

Chancellor Tillis was accompanied on the working visit by the senior vice chancellor of Rutgers University, Jimmy Jung.

