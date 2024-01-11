The All Progressives Congress in Benue State has passed a vote of confidence in the state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

The party, which rose from its state working committee meeting on Thursday, also overturned the indefinite suspension slammed on some appointees and loyalties of the state governor.

The state chairman of the party, Austin Agada, disclosed this at the end of the emergency meeting of the state executive committee of the party and the 23 local government party chairmen in Makurdi.

The chairman said that the meeting overturned the suspension issued to all party members in the state and further passed a vote of confidence in Gov. Hyacinth Alia.

He said the party has confidence in the ability of the governor to deliver on his campaign promises, and they are strongly behind him.

“Even before the Governor arrived at the meeting, we unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Governor. We believe in his ability to deliver on his campaign promises.

“Also, all suspensions issued to members so far are hereby nullified; they should all return to status quo,” Agada said.

Also speaking to journalists, Gov. Hyacinth Alia said the meeting became necessary to correct certain frivolities ongoing on social media and to pledge their loyalty to the APC.

Gov. Alia said there was every need for them to be together for unity of purpose and that no one was leaving the APC.

The governor said, “We are here to correct some frivolities that are going on on social media, and at the end of the meeting, the chairman was able to make some pronouncements over the suspension of certain persons in the party and all that.

“The primary aim is to give us a good sense of oneness, unity, and unity of purpose so that when we come together, we become more of a force.

“And also that we have a number of projects that we are executing, and I wouldn’t want any distraction from any angle at all.

“So it is very meaningful that we all pledge our loyalty to the APC, that no one is leaving the APC, that we are all one and working for the greatness of the APC, and that we don’t want any distraction from any angle whatsoever.

