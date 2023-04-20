Bashir Ahmad, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication has declared that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, would never get the support of the Northern people.

According to him, the former Anambra State Governor has never missed an opportunity to show his dislike for the North.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi had in a tweet, noted that beyond regaining his mandate, his commitment was to address poverty in Nigeria, starting from the North.

Wow. Mutumin nan a kodayaushe baya bada lokaci idan ya samu damar zagin Arewa. Duk talaucin da yake Anambra da yankinsa, amma a duk lokacin da zai yi misali da bakin talauci sunan Arewa ne a bakinsa. It’s undeniable you hate us, it will never be harmful to reciprocate, Mr Bitrus. https://t.co/2eP0NNpH9Q — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 19, 2023

But Bashir who tweeted in Hausa language, berated Obi, saying using the North as a representation of the poverty rate in the country shows his dislike for the region.

Yep. It’s undeniable Mr. Obi doesn’t like us. He never misses an opportunity to show that, during his time as a governor, when he was contesting and now as the former presidential candidate; so we are only reciprocating, and if he runs 1000 times, we will reject him 1000 times. https://t.co/RlDbXymc3y — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 19, 2023

In his latest tweet, Bashir maintained his stance, insisting that Obi would never win the presidency because the North would reject even if he contested 1000 times.

“Yep. It’s undeniable Mr. Obi doesn’t like us. He never misses an opportunity to show that, during his time as a governor, when he was contesting and now as the former presidential candidate; so we are only reciprocating, and if he runs 1000 times, we will reject him 1000 times,” he tweeted.

