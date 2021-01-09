Obaseki: Court judgement triumph of justice ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which upheld the qualification and election of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, describing it as a triumph of justice.

Reacting to the judgement in Abuja on Saturday, the main opposition party also said the affirmation of the governor’s qualification and the subsequent election was a victory for democracy and a seal on Obaseki’s landslide victory as the clear choice of the people at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary added: “Indeed, the instant jubilation on the streets of Edo State at the news of the judgment is a resounding testimony that justice has been upheld and that Governor Obaseki’s election was in line with the wishes and aspiration of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo state.

“Unarguably, Governor Obaseki was reelected because of his manifest patriotism and dedication to duty as demonstrated in his unwavering zeal towards the development of his state and the empowerment of his people.”

The PDP commended the judiciary for upholding justice on the case and urged Governor Obaseki to continue in his selfless service to the people; for which the party and its elected and appointed public officers are known across the country and beyond.

