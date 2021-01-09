Police rescue couple from kidnappers’ den in Ondo

Police in Ondo State on Saturday rescued a couple, Mr and Mrs Gbenga Ibukunle who were kidnapped last Wednesday along the Uso-Owo road from the den of the kidnappers.

The couple were abducted by the gunmen while travelling from Ebonyi State to Akure with their three underage children when the gunmen stopped them and dragged them into the forest leaving their children behind.

The kidnappers who locked the vehicle the victims were travelling with while the policemen from the state rescued the children after they found them abandoned with the car.

The combined team of military personnel, Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun Corps swung into action, combing the forest and rescued the victims.

It was, however, gathered that two suspects were arrested and taken into custody even as the kidnappers demanded N10m ransom from their family of the couple.

The Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the development, said the couple were set when the security forces in the state invaded the forest.

He said “We got information about the incident and we quickly dispatched our tactical squad for a rescue mission.

”We heard they were asking for N20million ransom, but we are not interested in that. Rather we are going after them. We rescued the couple and we are going to get the perpetrators.” Ikoro said.

