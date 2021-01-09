16,000 benefit special work programme in Kwara

About 16,000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme from Kwara state will earn almost N1 billion in the next three months.

Speaking at the official launch of the programme in Ilorin on Saturday, the state Chairman of the selection committee, Olusegun Oyewo said that the beneficiaries which cut across the 16 local government areas of the state, would earn a monthly stipend of N20,000 each for three months.

Represented by the vice-chairman, Ahmed Yusuf, Oyewo said that, “the goal is to mitigate lack of job opportunities in rural areas with this three-month programme.”

He revealed the metrics used for the selection of the 16,000 beneficiaries.

According to him, 46 per cent of the beneficiaries are female, 54 per cent male; 37 per cent graduates, non-graduate 63 per cent.

Other metrics are ages: 56 per cent for ages between 18 and 30; 31-40 32 per cent, ages 41-50 12 per cent; persons with disability got five per cent.

“I am especially glad that while the committee aimed for 30 per cent female participation, we achieved 46 per cent. This high percentage shows the value we have attached to the role our mothers and sisters play in our homes and society.

“For the next three months, each of you will earn N20,000 per month, totalling N60,000 each. I believe this amount will make an impact in mitigating the severe economic effects of the COVID-19 and

unemployment.

“Majority of the beneficiaries have already been registered and verified by the approved banks. I encourage those that haven’t registered at the banks to do so immediately. The banks have also been instructed to communicate with selected beneficiaries that haven’t registered with them.

“Over the next months, Kwara State will see an influx of almost one billion Naira into its rural economy.

The trickle-down effect at the local economy will be positive. It is our prayer that social intervention programs like this are created and implemented more often by the Federal government.”

In a remark, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said in due course government and the organized private sector might create or provide exit options for the beneficiaries.

The minister, who was represented by Mrs Ibiyemi Abegunde added that the “Federal Government shall closely monitor the implementation of the programme to ascertain the efficient utilization of every resource, human/material committed to the programme.”

Earlier acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, represented by Roseline Olawoyin, urged the participants to diligently execute their assigned tasks throughout the duration of the programme.

Mallam Fikpo also charged Nigerians living within all the benefiting communities to cooperate with the participants and officials as they go about their duties.

