Relief finally arrived for the embattled deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday accepted the public apology tendered by the deputy governor last week regarding their recent conflict.

Governor Obaseki, drawing upon his Christian faith, noted that it was appropriate and necessary for him to accept the public apology from his deputy.

In a letter titled “Re: Public Apology By The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,” personally endorsed by him, the governor stated that he trusted in good faith that the public apology expressed by Shaibu was genuine and followed by sincere steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

The letter reads: “I have noted the public apology made by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

This apology followed an aberrant behaviour that contradicts what the people of Edo State stand for.

“To name a few, the Deputy Governor needlessly filed unfounded petitions in the Nigerian courts restraining me, the State House of Assembly, and security agencies from a non-existent impeachment process, followed by repeated breaches of protocol and unwarranted and unprovoked attacks in the media on my person and the State Government.

The media frenzy, as a result of the above and more, provided an impression of a crisis that has been precarious and distasteful to the people of Edo State and across the world.

“Although these unwarranted provocations caused me severe personal discomfort, as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology because, as they say, “to err is human, to forgive is divine.”

“In good faith, I trust that the public apology expressed by the Deputy Governor is genuine and followed by sincere steps to improve his conflict resolution skills. I also urge the Deputy Governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.”

“It is my sincere hope and that of my other colleagues in government and all well-meaning Edo people that these rhetorics will be put to an end forthwith to enable this administration to finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greatest number of Edo people over these final twelve (12) months,” Obaseki emphasised.

Shaibu, it would be recalled, while receiving a section of the Catholic community in the state last week, used the occasion to tender a public apology to Governor Obaseki, expressing nostalgia about the rosy relationship he had with his principal before the crisis broke out.

The deputy governor also used the opportunity to renew his loyalty to his principal, adding that he wished the two of them to work together till the end of their tenure in 2024.

With the acceptance of Shaibu’s apology, it is believed the end has come to the crisis between the two, bringing hope to strengthen their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election in the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…