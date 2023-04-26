By Sylvester Okoruwa, Lagos.
The Spokesperson of the Tinubu/ Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) Barrister Olumide Braithwaite – a group that was involved in the door-to-door mobilization of APC voters in the recently held Presidential election.
Mr. Olumide while speaking to Tribune Online on Wednesday in Lagos appealed to members of the APC National Working Council to zone the Senate Presidency position to the South-South citing many reasons to drive home his point.
The only Son of the late Legendary Politician, Tunji Braithwaite, noted that the South-South region has never produced a Senate President in the history of Nigeria.
“They deserve to be given the chance in the spirit of fairness and equity.
He added that “looking at the South East and the South-South, APC got more votes from the South-South so the need to compensate the South-South”.
He frowned at the way the North is struggling to produce the next Senate President of the 10th National Assembly saying that the move will be disastrous to the progress of the party and the country at large. So to avoid a Muslim President, Vice President and Senate President, the South South should be highly encouraged to get the Senate Presidency position.
Barrister Olumide urge the incoming President,. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to quickly hit the ground running by assembling a solid team that will help him fix the problems bedeviling the country.
Priority areas like the Economic, monetary policies, Education, Insecurity and unemployment should be urgently looked into, that will go a long way in reducing the suffering of Nigerians.
He advised the incoming President Ahmed Tinubu to do more of interaction with stakeholders and the Youths who are ready to hold the Administration accountable for all it’s policies because it will no longer be business as usual looking at the outcome of the recently held general election.
