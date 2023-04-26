By Sylvester Okoruwa, Lagos.

The Spokesperson of the Tinubu/ Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) Barrister Olumide Braithwaite – a group that was involved in the door-to-door mobilization of APC voters in the recently held Presidential election.

Mr. Olumide while speaking to Tribune Online on Wednesday in Lagos appealed to members of the APC National Working Council to zone the Senate Presidency position to the South-South citing many reasons to drive home his point.

The only Son of the late Legendary Politician, Tunji Braithwaite, noted that the South-South region has never produced a Senate President in the history of Nigeria.

“They deserve to be given the chance in the spirit of fairness and equity.

He added that “looking at the South East and the South-South, APC got more votes from the South-South so the need to compensate the South-South”.