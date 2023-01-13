Oba of Lagos, Akiolu warns Nigerian youths, barons against illicit drugs

According to him, in the last one month, his team has seized about 6000 tonnes of drugs in Lagos

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has warned youths against illicit drugs.

The monarch also warned barons to desist from peddling drugs.

The Lagos monarch stated this while receiving the new Lagos State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Umar Isa Adoro yesterday at his palace.

Akiolu added any adults peddling drugs do not want the future of Nigeria to be good and great.

He, therefore, urged leaders, including traditional rulers, to help mobilise against illicit drugs by always enlightening Nigerians, especially the youths.

Besides, he implored the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to help develop projects and programmes that would kick against illicit drugs and enlighten the citizens on the importance of not taking to illicit drugs.

Akiolu said that the NDLEA could not do it alone, reason the residents must support the agency with the needed information to work.

On his part, Adoro said that the visit was to seek advice from the monarch as he and his men are ready to tackle drug peddling frontally in Lagos.

The NDLEA boss revealed that intelligence is key to their operation, the reason residents must support them with information to work with as they are ready to do the job.





According to him, in the last one month, his team has seized about 6000 tonnes of drugs in Lagos, maintaining that it will not relent in its effort to tackle drug abuse and drug trafficking.

He noted that under his watch, drug peddlers would not sleep with their two eyes closed in Lagos because he and his men are fully prepared to wage war against illicit drugs in the State.