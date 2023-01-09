Fountain university partners UN, NDLEA to establish rehabilitation centre

The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Prof Amudu Saani disclosed that the institution has concluded plans to establish an Academic and Rehabilitation Project (AREP) to help people with Substance abuse.

The project, according to the Vice Chancellor, has gotten assistance from the United Nations, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and locals.

The Vice Chancellor made the disclosure during a press briefing on 12th Convocation Ceremony of Fountain University held at the Senate Building on Monday.

In his words, “If you take a query at the environment of circumstances that made them love drugs they will change.

“Now what you need to do there is to engage, many people are engaged in entrepreneurship, sports you won’t even have to think of drugs, you think positively, sports in the field of their hostel and many comfortable something.

“There are some students that are battling with drug problems, it could be substance or drug abuse. I was able to talk to the Iragbiji community. The King is a very good friend and a father figure to me and he gave us free land to build the center.

“This center has gotten assistance from the United Nations, from the NDLEA and the people of Iragbiji for people with drug abuse so that students can go there instead of being expelled from school as I do not believe in expulsion.

“So the program is one I love very much which has a lot of support from the locals, the NDLEA. We’re trying to put up a structure now appealing to some corporate wards to assist in the structure like sporting facilities, hostels, and an entrepreneurship/skill center.

Professor Sanni also revealed that the institution has effectively concluded MoUs with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) Kaduna, and the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), among others, and Fountain University was the only Nigerian University selected in the 195 Universities Profile demonstration Exercise which was held virtually between 5 and 9 December 2021.