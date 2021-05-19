Oba of Benin rounds off Oranmiyan spiritual dance with pageantry

In a rare display of royalty and splendour at the Ugha-Ehengbuda Palace ground in Benin City, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has rounded-off this year’s Ugie-Odudua Festival.

The 14-day indoor and outdoor festival which reportedly started in 1504 during the reign of Oba Esigie, marked the remembrance of the return of Oranmiyan, son of Oduduwa to his ancestral land of Benin kingdom.

The annual Ugie-Ododua Festival or Ugie-Ovia at the Benin palace is meant to, among other things, ward-off evil, untimely death, usher-in peace, progress and blessings into the Benin City.

The yearly festival considered a festival of blessing is marked by the Benin people and was activated by Oba Ewuare II in a rare cultural symbolism that has never been seen for over 500 years in the kingdom.

The Benin crown prince, Ezelekhae Ewuare II, the Oloi and two other queens, members of the Benin royal family as well as heads of Benin deities also paid tributes to the traditional ruler who was the cynosure of eyes at the event.

Also, youth leaders across communities which are administered by dukes, priests and priestesses throughout the kingdom were among the roll call of guests, which included top government officials.

The seventh day, which symbolises the departure of the seven sacred masquerades to the world beyond, also featured intense prayer of fruitfulness and fortification of Benin to God and ancestors by the monarch.

