North-West govs have realised dialogue, ransom for bandits haven’t worked — Jaji

Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji, immediate past Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Internal Security, in this interview, speaks on relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government, especially on security issues. TAIWO AMODU brings some excerpts:

One initiative the governors in the North, particularly the North-West zone have tried to use to address the spate of insecurity is appeasement of bandits through dialogue and cash reward. Do you think it has worked in your home state, Zamfara and others?

The issue of insecurity is taking another dimension. As you are managing it in one way, something often comes up again. The incumbent governor’s effort is by way of dialogue. He is trying to talk to the bandits. I think for now, even the governor has realised that it is not the best approach because he has been talking to them and all the machinery of government that he has deployed to see that the bandits surrendered their weapons and stop the heinous activities for almost two years, you can see that the result is not commensurate with what the government has invested in it. So, I think the governor and the security agencies need to restrategise.

But do you think the insecurity is politically motivated as being insinuated by some people?

It is time for all those agitating for 2023 talked to ourselves. We have only one country, that is, Nigeria. What is happening in the South-East, South-South, South-West and the North, there is no doubt, there may be people somewhere that just hide and are orchestrating all the atrocities. They are politically connected and if we didn’t come together and set aside our political differences and focus on Nigeria, the problem will continue to escalate and could consume all of us. So whether you are APC or PDP, we need to look at this issue carefully. What is happening in Lagos like the issues coming up between Hausa and Yoruba, and if the government in Lagos does not manage it very well, it could cause a ripple effect in the North. We need to think holistically because the way the issue of insecurity is going, it is not as if they are trying to sabotage President Muhammadu Buharil. It is not about President Buhari. It is about Nigeria. If you think that you are sabotaging the efforts of President Buhari, then you are hurting yourself because after Buhari, Nigeria will continue.

Don’t you think the problem of insecurity also has to do with injustice in President Buhari’s appointments?

If you look at President Buhari’s appointments, there is a balance. They are just using the campaign of lopsidedness in Buhari’s appointments to smear his administration, not because there is actually lopsidedness in his appointments. Even the federal character principle they are hammering on, it is only reflected in some appointments, maybe in the ministers, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and other commissions. That is what federal character and even the Constitution is talking about. They also consider maybe in the appointment of director generals in Ministries, Departments and Agencies; chairmen and, executive secretaries. But in any case, it is equally important for you (journalists) to get the statistics of people who were given appointments from 2015 to date. You would see that there is no lopsidedness in the appointments.

So, I think it is people who want to de-market the administration that are behind the propaganda; it is not about injustice. Injustice comes when a leader decides to give out an appointment without considering the merits or demerits. Look at the way they were given appointments. The authorities considered merit. no sentiment was attached.

How do we solve the security challenges confronting the country? What’s the way forward?

The National Assembly has a lot to do in tackling the problem of insecurity. Look at the budget of all the security agencies, it is too small to tackle the current security challenges. So, the National Assembly has to do something in that regard. They don’t have to rely solely on the budget the executive submits to them regarding the security agencies. They should think and listen to the security agencies and invite them to ascertain their need. If it is established that the security agencies are given enough funds, then the National Assembly should continue with their oversight function to find out how the money was spent or utilised. When I was committee chairman, I think there was a time money was budgeted to some security agencies but they were able to access only 60 percent of that money. Even if they got the 100 percent, it would not take them anywhere, whereas, they were getting less than 100 or 60 percent. So I think the National Assembly needs to look at the issue holistically. For me, I believe there are strategies which if both the Executive and the National Assembly put in place, the issue of insecurity will be resolved and Nigerians will start to see the result maybe, from three to six months. Let them come together and provide a special fund. Maybe, the executive should set up a committee on procurement; a committee that will not compromise whatsoever, but which will provide whatever they are asked to provide. The National Assembly and the executive should work together to provide a special fund and get the necessary equipment, I think in three or four months, some of the equipment will be ready to fight the bandits and insurgents to the finish. But for now, what we can do that is within our power is to pray.

Will you say the security agencies are overwhelmed?

They are overwhelmed because they don’t have sophisticated equipment. If they have it, between three and six months, the security problem will be resolved. Some people are talking about the need to hire mercenaries because they have the equipment that we don’t have. If our security agencies have the sophisticated equipment, they will finish the criminals in no time.

I want you to talk about the speculated plan by the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle to defect to the APC.

If he is coming to APC, he is welcome. Even some small groups or organisations, if they want to join your party, you allow them and this one is an incumbent governor.

We have no right whatsoever to deny him. If he says he wants to come to APC, he is welcome. Anybody that says he wants to join your house, he knows that your house is better than his own. If he wants to come, he is welcome. But the rumour has been debunked on social media. They said it is some people that are trying to push him out of PDP. So for me, I have no objection; let him come. And APC is our party and we all have a collective duty to ensure that our party is growing. So if he agrees with the party’s policy and manifesto, then let him join the party. Our party cares for the masses and provide infrastructure for the masses. If he thinks he can do that, then he is most welcome.

Is it that APC members need Matawalle to win Zamfara for the party in the next election?

It is not about an incumbent governor joining the party and having an automatic ticket. It is not going to happen. We have a leader in the state, that is, a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari. He is the party leader. As I’m talking to you, there are many people who are aspiring to be the governor of the state. I think they are more than five and at the end of the day, only one of them will emerge victorious. So even if the governor comes, he may be number six or seven. It is not even an issue. For the governor to come to the party is not an issue. I’m also aspiring to be the governor of the state. So, does it mean that if the governor is coming to the party, I will stop my aspiration? No!

Ahead of the party national convention, there is disaffection over the issue of zoning. Should it count in the election of national officers, and which zone gets presidential ticket?

Already, there is a committee in place that will look at the issue of convention; when and how to do it. So, we are waiting for them to come up with the modalities and how the convention will look like. I don’t want to pre-empt them. When they come up with a programme, we will key into it. There is no problem with that. A lot of people are agitating that they want the post of national chairman to come to their zone. This will be subject to what the committee set up by the party decides. The issue of zoning is just an internal arrangement. If they zone the national chairmanship to the North-Central and somebody says I’m going to run, nobody will stop him. What I’m saying is that the party is only doing that to bring about harmony among party members and I believe that at the end of the day, whatever they come up with, all party members will abide by it. On the idea of zoning the presidency, honestly, I’m not in support of it. Anybody, who feels strongly he wants to contest for the office of president should know that it is not only his party members that are going to vote for him. Therefore, let that person win the heart of the masses and contest. The issue of zoning is not even in our constitution. Maybe you want to contest presidency; you have supporters; you have the people that want you to govern them and the position is not zoned to your side, it means you are disenfranchising someone. I think we have to de-emphasise zoning. Anybody, who wants to be president, let him go round the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to seek the support and mandate of the people. Let them vote for him.

