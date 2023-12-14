The Oba of Benin, HIs Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, and the Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, His Excellency, Pieter Leenknegt have called for collaboration and sustained advocacy against human trafficking and irregular migration in the country.

The resolution was activated when the Belgium Ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Oba in Benin City, Edo.

Ambassador Leenknegt was accompanied by Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion office and Mr Mosis Obakpolor, a Director in the State Civil Service.

The development, it was learnt is coming five years after the Monarch received global attention for laying a curse that broke the network of persons, groups and institutions that engaged in human trafficking and its related activities.

Oba Ewuare II told his guests that human trafficking does not seem to be a menace that can be completely eradicated from society, except with concerted efforts.

He said that human trafficking and illegal migration, which are intertwined scourge, though not peculiar to the African Continent, pose a great threat to Europe and other continents of the world.

The first Class monarch, recalled how the Oba Palace took desperate measures to address them when Benin City was erroneously tagged by western media as a hub for human trafficking few years back.

According to Oba Ewuare II, “Human trafficking is a menace that has been with mankind for a long time. The problem is that human trafficking is tied to illegal migration”.

Addressing the Benin throne earlier, Ambassador Leenknegt lamented the plights of many Nigerian migrants that are being exploited.