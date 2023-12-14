In the realm of business, there are individuals whose journeys serve as beacons of inspiration, and Dr. SodiQ Babatunde Rufai undoubtedly stands among them. Born on May 1st in Lagos, Nigeria, he has carved a remarkable path as a Nigerian business tycoon, entrepreneur, industrialist, and philanthropist. Dr. SodiQ is not just a name but a symbol of unwavering dedication to the economic and social development of Nigeria.

As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wearitall Luxury, a diversified conglomerate with a presence in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries, Dr. SodiQ Babatunde Rufai has been a driving force behind numerous successful ventures. His journey is a testament to the power of vision, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Dr. SodiQ’s educational journey led him to Rome Business School in Italy, where he studied International Business and later obtained a degree in Italian Language in 2020. However, his pursuit of knowledge didn’t end there. On November 2nd, 2019, he was awarded a Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Public Administration from the prestigious Escae-Benin University, a testament to his commitment to continuous learning and personal growth.

Over the past decade, Dr. SodiQ Babatunde Rufai has accumulated a wealth of experience in project development, construction, planning, and implementation. His professional consulting activities have taken him to various African and European countries, where his expertise in project construction and management has shone brightly.

One of his significant contributions to the business world is the establishment of Ruffy Realty Investment, which encompasses Wear it all Entertainment & Ruffy Comm Global Resources. Ruffy Realty Investment is an integrated building and construction firm that has undertaken substantial projects in key economic sectors, both in Nigeria and abroad. Dr. SodiQ’s expertise in this field has been invaluable to the company’s success.

Furthermore, Dr. SodiQ Babatunde Rufai’s entrepreneurial spirit knows no bounds. He expanded his business portfolio to include WEAR IT ALL Luxury, a boutique specializing in fashionable and high-quality footwear. Since its inception in 2007, WIA has become a prominent brand in Lagos, Nigeria, known for trust, creativity, and reliability.

WIA’s philosophy revolves around seamless style, originality, dynamism, and look enhancement. It has fostered strong relationships with renowned designers worldwide, making it a go-to destination for fashion enthusiasts. As Dr. SodiQ emphasizes, “Making You Look Good Always” is not just a slogan but a commitment to providing exceptional value to customers.

In conclusion, Dr. SodiQ Babatunde Rufai’s journey is a testament to the power of vision, education, and relentless dedication to excellence. His contributions to the business world, including his role at Wearitall Luxury and the establishment of WEAR IT ALL Luxury, reflect his commitment to transforming industries. As Nigeria’s economic landscape evolves, Dr. SodiQ continues to be a visionary force, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s development.

