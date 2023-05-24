As part of efforts to transform the public transportation system in Lagos, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL) in partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has formally unveiled electric mass transit buses in Lagos.

OCEL is the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Nigeria.

The ceremony, signalling the commencement of the operations of the electric mass transit buses, was held at the Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) head office, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The initiative is aimed at transitioning the Lagos State public transport system through the development of a pathway to a carbon-free mobility ecosystem within the State.

The new electric mass transit buses are expected to provide a viable, competitive, and environmentally friendly alternative to the current internal combustion engine mass transit buses.

In recognition of the urgent need for electric vehicles to address transportation to Nigeria’s 62 per cent contribution to Nigeria’s GHG emissions, President/CEO of OCEL, Ainojie Irune, said the initiative was an opportunity for the company to revolutionise mobility in the country as well as build local capacity for the renewable and clean energy ecosystem.

Today, he said the buses have come from across the world, assuring that very soon, they would be produced in Nigeria.

He said: “In the very near future, we will have a multitude of locally trained engineers who are capable of operating, maintaining, and servicing these buses and other renewable energy assets. We see these buses as a first step. This PoC facilitates the collection of the first sets of data points to support the development and deployment of EVs for municipal and public transport on the continent.

“Our ambition together with Lagos State, is to set our sights on the future and chart a path for others to follow. We have worked tirelessly to get here, and we are confident that the steps we are taking, which I must reiterate would not have been possible without the support of Lagos state, LAMATA, LBSL, Primero, and the Governor, who saw the imperative of committing to this journey.”

He added that the company is committed to the success of the initiative and plans to expand its services through partnerships with leading players in the global renewable energy space.

“We believe that these electric vehicles have the potential to transform the transportation sector in Nigeria and provide a sustainable solution for the country’s growing population,” Irune said.





