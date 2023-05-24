Over four years after the presentation of their book “The Fight and Strides of Muhammadu Buhari against Corruption,” the authors of the book, Tony Osauzo and Nowinta Igbotako, on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his rating as a man of integrity and redeem the pledge he made during the public presentation of the book on February 12, 2019, at Bolingo Hotel and Tower, Abuja.

At the event, where former Minister of State for Works, Mr. Chris Ogiewonyi, presided as Chairman, President Buhari was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

In a statement endorsed by the duo, the authors said that Adesina, while speaking at the book presentation, pledged the president’s financial support for the book in view of the honour done to the President by the authors and pledged in addition that his office as Special Adviser, would also give financial support for the book project.

“One year after the book presentation, we didn’t get feedback from Mr. Adesina. We then contacted him, and he told us to write a letter of request through him to Mr. President, as the first one he asked us to write was no longer tenable. We complied, and after a period of time, he informed us that President Muhammadu Buhari had given a “generous financial approval,” for us, and we were happy and appreciated him because he (Adesina) also wrote the foreword to our book on Mr. President.

“From that moment on, each time we made enquiry about payment of the money, Mr. Adesina repeatedly assured us that he would get the money paid to us before the end of President Buhari’s administration.

“Subsequently, he stopped responding to our communications with him. We are therefore appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his pledge to us as a man known for integrity before he leaves office.” The authors pleaded.





President Buhari will be completing his eight years of two terms as President and Commander-In-chief of the Armed Forces on Monday, May 29, 2023.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE