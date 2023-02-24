By Rotimi Ige

Nigerian award-winning musician and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana is back with a new social conscious single titled ‘O Wa’ featuring Nigerian superstar, Tekno.

In this song, Falz addresses issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to No cash, Police brutality and so much more.

Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen.

This is the second time Falz will be working with Tekno as they had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a Telco brand.

Speaking on the song, Falz said, “As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a new Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now, We need to collectively shout O’Wa!

Falz has established himself as one of Nigeria’s top entertainers through his incredible work as a singer, rapper and actor accompanied with his four award- winning solo albums. He is well decorated with various awards and accolades, some of which include BET Award (2016 Best New International Act), Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (2016 Best Actor in a Comedy) , The Headies (2019 Best Rap Single), Headies 2019 (Album of the Year), The Headies 2021 (Best Rap Single).

The song was produced by Chillz while the video was directed by OYETWOPOINTO and Falz for House21Media.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE