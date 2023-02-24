By Rotimi Ige

Ayotunde Sobowale emerged the winner of the MTN ‘Best of the Streets’ music competition on Saturday, February 11, after beating out the other top nine talents to walk away with a coveted cash prize of N1.2 million. Over 300 young Nigerians participated in the competition.

Expressing his elation, Ayotunde stated: “I am really excited to win this competition because I was not confident after seeing great talents perform, but I had faith in my abilities, I am grateful to MTN for providing this platform to support great talents like mine; it has given me more belief that I will be successful if I pursue a career in music.”

The music competition, which was held at the Abesan Youth Center in Alimosho, Lagos, received over 300 entries for the audition phase, from which the top 30 contestants emerged, demonstrating their passion and determination to compete for cash prizes totaling over N1.7 million.

The top 30 contestants were divided into three groups of 10 and sang for a minute before the audience chose two contestants from each group to advance to the finals using the popular “Waka or Stay” method, while the judges, who included Emmanuella Nnadozie, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mavin Global; Yemisi Falaye, Head Legal and Business Development, The Temple Company; and Kolawole Fashola, Head Business Affairs & Operations, The Temple Company, chose one contestant from each group to progress to the finals. After breath-taking performances from the 30 contestants, nine finalists emerged. The finalists gave another musical performance for a minute each, after which the judges announced Ayotunde Sobowale as the winner of the competition.

Expressing her delight over the competition, Chief Digital Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Mumuni, said, “Nigeria has a very young population, and our music industry is getting more global acclaim each passing day. We are providing them with a learning platform as well as the opportunity to pursue their dreams through this platform. We are very excited to be here, and we hope to expand our support to other creative industries because we believe in investing in and developing local talent.”

Performances by hitmakers Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Dbanj) and Adekunle Temitope (Small Doctor) wowed attendees of the event. This music competition is consistent with the brand’s commitment to promoting Nigerian arts, culture, and entertainment, as evidenced by its recent sponsorship of Chike’s Booless Party on Sunday, February 12.

Following the success of musical talent shows like Y’ello Star and Project Fame West Africa, MTN debuted the Best of the Streets music competition to identify, develop and groom unrefined music talents into future superstars.

