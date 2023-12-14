A total of 1,689 2023 Corps members posted to serve in Bauchi State for Batch “C” Stream II exercise have been tasked with subjecting themselves to proper mentorship while serving.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) directed the call to all corps members’ employers, emphasising that the Corps members need to be properly mentored to enable them to develop their potentials for national development.

The call was made by the Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, on Thursday, during the closing ceremony for the 2023 Batch “C” Stream II Orientation course at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa LGA.

She also called on the corps members to always sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work, and resilience imbibed during the orientation course throughout their service year and beyond.

According to her, “I urge Corps employers to mentor them properly to enable them to develop their potential. I also call on other stakeholders, including State and Local Government authorities as well as traditional rulers, to give the necessary encouragement to the Corps members.”

Rifkatu Yakubu added that, “It is my ardent hope that the corps members will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our fatherland.”

“I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations,” she said.

The state Coordinator, who advised the Corps members to integrate into their host communities, enjoined them to undertake personal and group community development service projects that would help uplift the living standard of the people.

According to her, the NYSC is liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable them to actualize their business dreams.

She stressed that, “My dear Corps members, as you proceed to your places of primary assignment, I urge you to be security conscious at all times.”

“You should avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and accepting car rides from strangers,” she said.

The NYSC Coordinator further said that, “You can be rest assured that Management remains committed to your security and general welfare.”

“Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with the view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year,” she concluded.